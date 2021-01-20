MAHOMET — Jack C. McClain of Mahomet died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at CUNR in Savoy. He was 91 years old.
He was born Sept. 13, 1929, to Burl and Emma (Rehberg) McClain, in Champaign.
Surviving is his wife, Lorena McClain. They were married 70 years. Also surviving are three children, Melody Maxwell of Mahomet, Mark (Linda) of Normal and Melinda (Tony) Hughes of Findley, Ohio.
Surviving are five grandchildren, Jeff Frederick of Mahomet, Melissa Bisbee of Lone Tree, Colo., Matt McClain of Fishers, Ind., Michael from Allen, Texas, and Jessica Hughes of Findley, Ohio. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mildred Young, Walter McClain, Dorothy Kirchberg and Beulah Tarter.
Jack worked at Clifford Jacobs Forging Company for 44 years as a crane operator and was a member of IBEW 601. He was in the Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War and was stationed in California in the 325th tank battalion. He was also a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church.
Jack loved to hunt and fish and spent his summers in the summer home he built in Minnesota.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet. Military burial rites will be accorded by the Mahomet American Legion Post 1015.
