URBANA — Jack R. Opolka, 90, of Urbana passed away at 1 a.m. Monday (Feb. 8, 2021), at Amber Glen Special Care Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. The Rev. Jeff Stahl will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home.
Jack was born in Urbana on June 25, 1930, to parents John and Mae Fern (Honecker) Opolka.
They preceded him in death, along with an infant granddaughter, Renee Henning.
On June 3, 1951, Jack married Joan Willard of Urbana, his high school sweetheart; she survives. Also surviving are their daughter, Jill Opolka of Westfield, Ind.; son, Jeff Opolka of Urbana; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty (Ray) Pittman of Batavia.
Jack was a graduate of Urbana High School and was a member of the Illinois National Guard.
He worked for G.R. Grubb for 50 years and Black Hawk Designs.
Jack enjoyed playing golf with his grandson and best friend, Bill, and visiting with neighbors and the neighborhood children. He also enjoyed yard work and took great pride in his yard. He rode a bicycle built for two and enjoyed giving his son, Jeff, a ride. He also helped with the restoration of the Urbana courthouse clock tower in 1976. He wound the clock weekly from 1976 to 2006.
