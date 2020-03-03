DANVILLE — Jack Owen Picklap, 63, of Danville passed away on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) in Urbana. Jack was born in Danville on Aug. 30, 1956, the son of Otto and Lois Picklap. In 1981, Jack married the love of his life, Lu Ann.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lu Ann Picklap; son, Jeffery Picklap; daughter, Kristen (Shannon) Stine; granddaughter, Tessa Jo Stine; brother, Doug Picklap; brother-in-law, Todd (Lisa) Goodner; sister-in-law, Nancy Picklap; and several very special nieces and nephews. He was also fortunate to have special longtime friends Bob and Wendy Brown, Dan and Melinda Ewbank and Dale and Connie Carlton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Philip Picklap.
Jack graduated from Danville High School in 1974. He worked at several different places prior to owning and operating Danville Industrial Supply Co. He was a muscle car enthusiast and had owned several Chevelle SS cars.
Jack and Lu Ann enjoyed ballroom dancing, meeting some very special people over the years. Jack also enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for his friends and family. He loved going over to Bob and Wendy Brown’s on Sundays to relax and watch drag racing or NASCAR. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. A celebration of Jack’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with Jim Russell officiating. Burial will take place at Johnson Cemetery.
The family requested memorial donations be placed in Jack’s name to the REACH program at Second Church of Christ in Danville. Please join Jack’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall.