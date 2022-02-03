URBANA — Jack Picklesimer, 91, of Urbana, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 3:23 p.m. Monday (Jan. 31, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Sidney United Church, Sidney. The Rev. Mike Picklesimer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney, with military rites accorded. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Picklesimer was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Barnetts Creek, Ky., a son to Ralph and Virgie Blair Picklesimer. He married Betty Swearingen on Dec. 9, 1951, at St. Joseph Methodist Church, and she preceded in death on April 20, 2021.
Surviving are three children, Michael (Phyllis) Picklesimer of Monticello, Suzanne Picklesimer of Urbana and Jaqueline (Scott) Price of Meridianville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Ellen (Neal) Heitzig, Anne Picklesimer (Travis), Ashley (Michael) Curtis, Benjamin (Virginia Barden) Price and Matthew Price; and seven great-grandchildren, Brielle, Cameron and Kenadee Curtis, Harrison, Harlow and Hayes Heitzig and Amelia Price.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert; and seven siblings, May, Madge, Ralph, Wayne, Eva Lee, Robert and Carrie Ann.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, retiring with the rank of master sergeant. Then he retired from the United States Postal Service after 20 years.
He was a lifetime member of Sidney American Legion Post 433, where he was post commander in 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2012. He was member of Sidney United Church, where he served as an elder. He was a big man of faith, always trusting in the Lord.
He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in baseball and the Kansas City Chiefs in football. He also enjoyed blue grass music, crossword puzzles and Illini sports. He loved dismantling and re-assembling anything mechanical. He also loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets, especially his dog, Mandy.
Memorials may be made Sidney American Legion Post 433. Condolences may be made to freesefh.com.