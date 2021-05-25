SAVOY — Jack Myron Pierce, 88, of Champaign passed away Friday (May 21, 2021) at his home at Autumn Fields, Savoy.
He was born Jan. 20, 1933, to George and Florence (Light) Pierce, at their farm near Sadorus.
Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wilma (Frerichs) Pierce; son, Edward (Heather) Pierce; granddaughters, Lacie (Cory) Douglas and Erica Pierce; five great-grandchildren, Eric, Dominic, Pierce, Trey and Drake; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Pierce and Debbie Huls; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and neighbors who were very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Pierce, and infant daughter, Linda; four brothers, Roy (Lola) Pierce, Keith (Margaret) Pierce, Harold Pierce and Gene (Betty; Eileen) Pierce; three sisters, Mildred (Les) Waddell, Evelyn (Cecil) Barnhart and Rhea (Everett) Endsley; and sister-in-law, Marilynn (Alvin) Sage.
Jack was a member of the first graduating class of Unity High School in 1950, where he was very active in sports. After high school, he worked for Illinois Central Railroad before joining the Navy. Jack married Wilma Frerichs on June 1, 1952.
Jack served as an aviation electronics technician in the Navy for four years until his honorable discharge in 1956. Upon returning to Champaign, Jack worked for Illinois Bell and the University of Illinois before becoming a proud member of the IBEW Local 601 in 1957. During his career as an electrician, Jack co-owned Emric Electric, was assistant business agent for the Local and served on its apprenticeship committee. He retired in 1995.
Jack’s love of sports continued throughout his life. He played baseball in the Navy and for local baseball and softball teams until age 31. Jack also enjoyed supporting the IBEW softball team and tournament, coaching Little League and peewee football, bowling, golfing and spending time at Lake Mattoon.
Jack was a longtime member of the American Legion, Elks and Lions Club. He loved playing cards, telling stories and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many, many friends.
The family extends its sincere gratitude for the loving care he received at Autumn Fields and from the special doctors at Carle who worked with him for many years.
A visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, from noon to 2 p.m. with a service immediately following at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Graveside rites will be at Prairieview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank or an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.