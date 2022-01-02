URBANA — Jack A. Roughton, 90, left this world and will be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Jack was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Urbana, to Oran and Helen Roughton. After graduating from Urbana High School in 1949, Jack was a butcher at Norms and the UI. He married Shirley Whitt on March 22, 1953. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2014, after 61 years of marriage. Jack served in the Illinois National Guard, U.S. Army, and was promoted to E-7, SFC. He was a First United Methodist Church of Urbana member. After working 41 years, Jack retired from the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad with an impeccable safety record as a switchman, brakeman and foreman. An avid fly fisher, Jack was schooled in fly fishing and tying from his father and friends. He fly fished throughout the industry transition from bamboo to fiberglass and then graphite fly rods, often fixing the rods. He was an avid gardener of produce and flowers, a keen landscaper, enjoyed walking, and was a passionate piano player. He wrote and performed an excellent Christmas song at the Urbana First United Methodist Church that received a standing ovation. He enjoyed being with his family.
Jack is survived by two children, Juliene Pendleton (Don) and Steve Roughton; two grandsons, Rusty Pendleton and Jim (Amanda) Pendleton; and four great-grandchildren, Elaine, Gabriel, Micah and Jacob. Jack has two surviving siblings, a sister, Nancy Pridemore of Apopka, Fla.; and brother, Terry Roughton of Long Beach, Calif.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Oran Kenneth Roughton (OK) and Helen Roughton; his wife; two sisters, Madge Mullinax and Mary Riggs; and two brothers, Merle Roughton and Oran Kenneth Jr. Roughton.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Renner-Wikoff Funeral Home. A service officiated by minister the Rev. Robert Freeman to celebrate the life of Jack Roughton will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. A luncheon will follow the burial service at First United Methodist Church in Urbana.
Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered online at renner-wikoffchapel.com.