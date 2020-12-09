CHAMPAIGN — Jack Leslie Simpson was born Aug. 6, 1928, to Leslie and Della Ammerman Simpson, in Mackinaw. He attended schools in Mackinaw and the University of Illinois, where he graduated with honors in banking and finance. Jack received commission of second lieutenant in the U.S. Army through ROTC in college and spent service time at the Army Finance Center in Indianapolis and Fort Ord in California.
Jack married Helen Smith in 1953, and their family was blessed with a son, Paul (Lori Johnson), and daughter, Valerie (Michael Boyes). After completing his service time, Jack was employed by Commercial Bank in Peoria before becoming the trust officer at Champaign National Bank. He also served as president of the Trust Division of the Illinois Bankers Association for two years. He was later employed at the University of Illinois Foundation and First National Bank. After retirement, he led the trust division of Central Illinois Bank. He served as treasurer of his Masonic Lodge, of which he was a 50-year member, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was a life member of the International Fraternity of Delta Sigma Pi, UI alumni Association and UI President’s Council.
Jack was grandfather to Dillon (Chelsea), Tanner (Caitlin), Walker, Jack (Alli) and Vienna Boyes and Jennifer (Scott), Katherine (Connor) and Alex (Sarah) Simpson; and great-grandfather to Zenn, Ziggy, Noble, Donovan, Juniper, Leona and Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister, niece, nephew and three great-nephews.
He was a kind and loving soul and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to all the nurses and aides at Transition Hospice and All Ways Caring for the loving and attentive care they gave to Jack and our family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Transitions Hospice, 1551 Bond St., Ste. 143, Naperville, IL 60563.
Family graveside rites will be held with a memorial planned for later.