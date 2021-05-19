WATERLOO — Jack A. Taylor, 87, passed away Monday (May 17, 2021) at Oakhill Nursing Home, Waterloo, due to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he had been battling for over 10 years.
Jack was born March 22, 1934, in Davis County, Iowa, the first child of Charlotte Marietta (Hansen) and Miles Ray Taylor.
He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Marie Bogle of Paxton; grandchildren, Tara Dawn Reynolds of Shreveport, La., and children, Joshua Aldan Helm, and Arianna Wyat, Brita Linn Reynolds, and daughter Hayden Raquael Lopez, and Emily Cecil Coker Youngest, and son Bentlee Thomas Coker; a sister, Patty J. (Henry) DeHeer of Paxton; a brother, Billy M. (Nancy) Taylor of Columbia, Ill.; nephews, Brian (Melinda) Wells of Cape Coral, Fla., and Jeffrey (Sondra) Taylor of Arnold, Mo.; a niece, Amy (Dean) Gilson of Winchester, Va.; and a special friend, Gayle, and the Ho family of California.
He moved with his family to Illinois in 1947 and graduated in 1951 from Rankin Township High School in Rankin. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, mostly in Japan and Korea. Jack lived in several places, including Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and California, earning a living as a professional gambler and poker player. Due to declining health, in 2011, he moved from California to Magnolia Terrace, an independent living facility in Waterloo, where he enjoyed many new friendships.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to Magnolia Terrace, 623 Hamacher St., Waterloo, IL 62298.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Jack’s eternal tribute page and to send condolences to the family. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.