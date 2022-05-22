LODA — Jack G. Thorstenson, 94, formerly of Bayles Lake, passed away at 4 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Jack was born Dec. 22, 1927, the oldest son of Julius and Sarieta McCarter Thorstenson. The family lived in Indiana and moved to Illinois, growing up in Paxton.
Jack graduated from Paxton High School in 1945 and joined the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he earned a doctorate in optometry from Illinois Optometry College, practicing in Champaign, St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo. After retirement, he returned to Bayles Lake.
He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Larson, on Oct. 27, 1950, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on April 22, 1990.
Jack is survived by a son, Keith Thorstenson of Kansas City, Mo.; one brother, Bob (Diane) Thorstenson of Bayles Lake; one nephew, Todd (Julie) Thorstenson of Champaign and special to him; one niece, Tanya (Matt) Judy of Lake Iroquois; one great-nephew; and three great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a son, Gary Thorstenson.
Jack was a member of the Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City and Paxton Masonic Lodge 416. One of Jack’s pleasures was driving a mini car as a Shriner in local parades. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
There will be no services at this time. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made in his name to Shriners Children’s St. Louis, 4400 Clayton AVe., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.