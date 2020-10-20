DANVILLE — Jack W. Toms Jr., 77, of Danville passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020).
He was born in Danville on Sept. 5, 1943, the son of Jack W. Toms Sr. and Jane (Duquesnoy) Toms.
On June 28, 1964, Jack married Donna Marsh in Danville, and she survives. Together, they raised two sons, Jeffery (Melanie) Toms of Danville and Jason (Carolena Lezama) Toms of Tampa, Fla.
Jack is survived by his grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) McDaniel of Catlin, Jenna (Tristen Shutes) Toms of Danville and Jakob Toms of Danville; and great-granddaughter, Layla June McDaniel “Red,” who was very special to him, he cherished the time spent with her.
Jack was very close to his family and was proud of their many accomplishments.
Also surviving are his mother, Jane Toms; and brothers, Joe (Donna) Toms of Oxford and Georgia and Jim Toms of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack W. Toms Sr.; infant son, David Michael Toms; and special aunt and uncle, Bob and Marie (Wayland) Wade.
Jack was a graduate of Danville High School Class of 1962 and served in the Illinois National Guard from 1966 to 1972. He began his career in 1963 as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 218 based in Champaign, where he worked until retirement.
Jack’s hobbies included mushroom hunting as well as all types of fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He was an experienced and dedicated hunter with a shotgun and bow and arrow. Jack especially enjoyed sharing these hobbies with his sons, teaching them to enjoy the outdoors. He and Jeff spent many hours together scouting game.
Many hours were spent with family at the “cabin” in southern Illinois near the Shawnee National Forest, with years of deer being harvested there as well as in Vermilion County.
A celebration of Jack’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with the Rev. Phillip Callahan officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the service and/or visitation wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be placed in Jack’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville, or the American Heart Association. Please join Jack’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.