SIDELL — Jack White, 77, of Sidell passed away at 11:50 a.m. (Indiana time) Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at The Waters of Covington, Ind.
He was born on July 23, 1942, in McMillan, Mich., the son of William Henry and Marie Carrick White. He married Deborah Lee Patterson on June 15, 1971, in Danville. She survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Scott White of Sidell and Cory White of Indianola; two daughters, Dawn Marie (Bill Wassaman) White of Wasilla, Alaska, and Sheila (Bruce) Smith of Catlin; one sister, Pat (Jim) Willis of Indianola; one brother-in-law, Jack Knoblett; four grandchildren, Kayleigh White, Tanner Smith, Bailee Smith and Kinsley White; one great-grandchild, Devan Devore; and many nieces and nephews as well as one special niece, “Aunt Ri.”
He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at General Motors for 15 years, as well as Solo Cup and Craig’s Dairy Farm in Indianola.
Even though the Cubs, fishing and hunting for mushrooms were his favorite hobbies, his family is what he cherished most. Along with many nieces and nephews, Jack considered his many in-laws to be his brothers and sisters as well.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Robison Chapel. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, with military honors by Catlin American Legion. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Robison Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the family.