URBANA — Jackie Dean Burton, 92, Urbana, formerly of Homer, went to his heavenly home at 10:04 a.m. Saturday (March 26, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Jack was born outside of Allerton to Floatus and Mary (Floyd) Burton on Jan. 31, 1930, and was the ninth of 10 children.
Jack graduated from Homer High School in 1948. He was a star softball and basketball athlete and was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Lee Lewis, on Nov. 5, 1949. She preceded him in death on May 27, 1970. Together they had four children, who survive, Jeff (Lee) Burton of Little Elm, Texas, Lori (Garry) Rushing of Homer, Jerry (April) Burton of South Bend, Ind., and Stan (Susan) Burton of Champaign.
He married Mary Jane (McElyea) Peters on Oct. 3, 1971. She survives. This union brought another daughter into the family, Crystal Jane Peters.
Jack was a life member of the Homer American Legion Post 290, a member of S.A.L. Squadron 290, a member of the Homer Masonic Lodge and a member of the Horseshoe Club of Danville. He also served on the Homer Town Board and Homer Fire Department.
Jack loved participating in and watching sports, and that love was passed on to his children. He was an avid Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He served as the commissioner of the Homer Youth Baseball League and coached the Homer American Legion Post 290 baseball team for several years.
Jack was a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and served during the Korean War. He retired from Chanute Air Force Base, where he was the supervisor of the hydraulics shop for a number of years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Millard Burton, Bess Sigmon, Mayo Warters, Jewel Berry, Doyle Burton, Eula Brown, Rose Kizer, Ruth Walters and Maxine Umbarger. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Peters Hudson, and grandson, Anthony Burton.
He is survived by 11 grandchildren, Ginger (Brian) Laws, Jason (Tiffany) Rushing, Carly (Scott) Sallay, Lindsay Burton, Josh (Adrienne) Hudson, Jared (Kierra) Burton, Paul Burton, Madison Burton, Stephanie Burton, Veronica Burton and Nicolette Burton. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; his son-in-law, Glenn Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. C. W. Greer and the Rev. Heju Nam will officiate. Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the Homer American Legion Post 290 or the Homer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.