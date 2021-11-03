NEWMAN — Jackie R. Graves, 65, of Newman passed away Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at El Paso Health Care Center, El Paso, Ill.
Jack was born on Aug. 5, 1956, in Paris, Ill., to Billie and Janice (Lincoln) Graves.
He is survived by two children, Tyson (Malia) Graves and Jacki Graves; six grandchildren, Bryce Graves, Dylan Graves, Cheyenne Nichols, Faith Graves, Zane Graves and Eric Marcrum; and two siblings, Michael (Debbie) Graves and Beth Ann (John) Hoult.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Janice Graves; and one brother, Bobby Lynn Graves.
Jack was a great mechanic, welder and fabricator and could build a dirt-track race car from the ground up; he was a jack of all trades. He was also a truck driver for around 20 years.
When Jack wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars and going to dirt-track races.
A funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior (5 to 7 p.m.) to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.