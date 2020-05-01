COVINGTON, Ind. — Jackie "Jack" Conner, 73, of Covington, Ind., died at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today (Friday) at Gopher Hill Cemetery, rural State Line, Ind. Pastor James Blue will officiate. Six-feet social distancing rules will be observed by attendees, with no parking on grass at the cemetery. Burial will be in Gopher Hill Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.