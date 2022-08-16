FAIRMOUNT — Jackie L. Marks, 64, of Fairmount, formerly of Rantoul, passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning (Aug. 13, 2022) at home.
He was born Aug. 27, 1957, in Sandusky, Ohio, a son of Jackie M. and Ada Marks. He married Denise Biddle on Feb. 4, 1977, in Florida. To that union, he had a son, Jason (Elizabeth) Marks of Rantoul; and a daughter, Jennifer Tucker of Rantoul.
He later married Dawn Parsons on March 5, 2006, in Rantoul. Their children are Daniel and Jillian Marks, both at home.
Also surviving is a brother, Jamie (Wendy) Marks of Reidsville, N.C.; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joey Marks.
Jack was a 1976 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He worked at the Ludlow Co-op Elevator for 21 years. He then worked at the University of Illinois as a building service worker for 20 years.
He loved to hunt and fish, but best of all was time spent with his grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.