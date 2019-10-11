NEWMAN — Jackie N. Emberton, 82, passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Thompkinsville, Ky., to Claud and Lillian (Deckard) Emberton. He married Shirley Ann Clem on Aug. 19, 1956.
Jack was a longtime farmer in the Newman/Oakland area. He loved his family and enjoyed gardening along with an occasional scratch off lottery ticket.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Emberton; five daughters, Teresa (Sam) Hawkins of Newman, Angela Eastin of Oakland, Marsha (Jeff) Holmes of Oreana, Rhonda (Jeff Gumbel) McDowell of Champaign and Brenda (Aaron) Dunn of Monticello; one son, Chad (Tami Paulus) Emberton of Emden; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Clayton Emberton of Murdock; and one sister, Phyllis Millsap of Newman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and a son-in-law, Steve Eastin.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Arbor Rose of Tolono for their kindness and care of Jack during the past few months.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 IL-130 South, Villa Grove. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murdock Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.