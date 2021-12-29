MANSFIELD — On Dec. 9, 2021, Jackie L. Vanderwerf, or JD, as she was known by so many, graduated to heaven after her battle with esophageal cancer. A wonderful wife, mother, aunt, mamaw and friend has left us too soon, but we will hold our memories tight and come together to celebrate her life. She touched so many, and a lot of us would not be who we are today without her.
We take comfort in knowing she is reunited with her parents, George and Clara Rosenberger, and brother, Terry Rosenberger.
She leaves behind her husband, Mark Vanderwerf Sr.; children, Mark Vanderwerf Jr. (Barb) and Amanda Barshney (Chris); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her three sisters, Connie, Vicki and Debbie, as well as one brother, Ken.
On Jan. 2 at 1 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the Mansfield American Legion, per her request. Tacos will be provided. A band will be playing. A few words and memories will be shared, then we will be sending out the night the way she would have loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted at First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust. There is also a paypal memorial fund on Facebook, paypal.com/pools/c/8FqmBPG23j?fbclid=IwAR0z4bTWusQlliCRNdMfIp2-jYcaVSXCbm3dDxnREAkrOPQFAhwoLQ6Xzfs.