BRENTFORD, S.D. — Jacklyn "Jacky" Gerhardt-Fortin, 32, formerly of Sidney, died in a car accident Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022) near Wallace, S.D.
Jacklyn Ann Gerhardt was born March 29, 1990, to Gary and Marilyn (Dillman) Gerhardt, in Champaign. She grew up in Sidney and graduated from Unity High School in Tolono. After high school, Jacky married Blake Fortin on July 30, 2011, in Philo. Two boys were born into this union, Cooper and Bennett. The couple made their home in Brentford, S.D., Jacky attended Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, where she received her degree in occupational therapy. Jacky worked at Sanford Hospital and Prairie Heights Nursing Home in Aberdeen, S.D. She then started her own home health care business. Jacky loved working with the elderly and was certified in dementia care.
Jacky loved classic cars and always wanted a woody station wagon. She enjoyed sewing and making wonderful blankets. Taking care of the flowers at their house and decorating brought her great joy. She enjoyed sports and played both softball and basketball in high school. Jacky was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan. Jacky was active in her community and was instrumental in getting the park in Brentford built. She was very outgoing, loved being around people and always saw the good in others. She also loved her dog, Ruedi. Family was very important to Jacky. She enjoyed traveling, and they took many trips to see her family.
Grateful for having shared Jacky’s life are her husband, Blake Fortin; two sons, Cooper and Bennett; her parents, Marilyn and Gary Gerhardt of Sidney; grandmother, Geraldine Gerhardt of Evansville, Ind.; sisters, Katherine Gerhardt of St. Louis and Mary (Shawn) McGarigle of Homer; an uncle, Ron (Denise) Gerhardt of Evansville; two aunts, Marsha Slack of Gibson City and Sara Gerhardt of Evansville; her nephews, Tucker and Garrison McGarigle; parents-in-law, Marion and Mary Fortin of Brentford; brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Amber Fortin; and niece and nephew, Shelbey and Gus.
Preceding Jacky in death was her grandfather, Robert Gerhardt.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., with a memorial Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo. Immediately following the Mass will be a celebration of life luncheon at the St. Thomas Catholic School gymnasium. A funeral service and visitation are also being held in Aberdeen, S.D., and the arrangements are handled by Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home.
There has been a fund setup for Jacky's children at Longview Bank. Her family asks that if you are so moved, you make a donation to the fund in her memory.