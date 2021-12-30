CHAMPAIGN — Jacob C. Morrow, 27, of Champaign died at home.
Memorial services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Jacob was born on Jan. 7, 1994, in Urbana, the son of James Morrow and Mary Drenckpohl Fiedler.
Survivors include his father, James of Champaign; mother, Mary (Tom) Fiedler of Champaign; sister, Madeline Morrow of Champaign; maternal grandmother, Donna Drenckpohl of Champaign; and paternal grandmother, Lavonne Morrow of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandfathers.
Jacob was in construction. He loved motorcycles, dirt track racing, cars, fishing and shooting.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.