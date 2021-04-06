CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Richard Schleinz, 20, of Champaign died Friday (April 2, 2021) at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, Bloomington, Ind., from injuries he received in a fall from a balcony.
A junior in finance in the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Jacob had plans to become a financial planner or work in commercial real estate. He had a summer internship lined up at United Health in Indianapolis.
Jacob was born April 14, 2000, in Urbana, to Jim and Teresa Goodwin Schleinz of Champaign. They survive.
Also surviving are his brothers, Scott (Kristin) Schleinz and sons Rylan and Finn of Dallas; Brad Schleinz (fiance Bridget Stanton) of Dallas; and Kurt (Jessica) Schleinz and sons Mayson and Tanner and daughter June of Houston; maternal grandparents, Dick and Ardith Goodwin of Rantoul; paternal aunt, Karol (Bob) Soucy of Bedford, N.H.; and several cousins.
Jacob is also survived by the love of his life, Stephanie Schervish.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Al and Maryann Schleinz; paternal uncle, Mike Schleinz; and paternal aunt, Karen Brown.
Jacob learned to ice skate at age 3 and began his travel hockey career soon after with the Champaign Chiefs Hockey Club.
He attended elementary and middle school in Mahomet and played DREAM travel baseball from age 7 to 17. But his love of hockey prompted the talented defenseman to leave his folks and spend his high school years in suburban Chicago, where he played year-round. He lived with host families, who treated him as one of their own.
They were Kevin and Annie Dineen, formerly of Hinsdale; Scott and Becky Grundy of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; and Tim and Christina Stacy of Westmont.
Hockey was his passion, as it was a major part of his life for so many years. He played at the Chicago Fury AAA, the Milwaukee Junior Admirals AAA and the Chicago Mission AAA, where his last year they won the state title and went on to nationals.
Jacob graduated in 2018 from Hinsdale Central High School. When he was admitted to IU, where he received dean's scholarships all four years, he chose to set hockey aside and focus on his studies.
In college, his infectious personality and charm helped him as a delivery person for Jimmy John's, a successful seller of Cutco knives, and in financial-related internships at the Champaign County auditor's office and Ameriprise Financial Services in Savoy.
At IU, he was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He helped with the IU Dance Marathon to raise money for Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, worked with Be The Match to assist cancer patients, belonged to Kids for CASA and Drop the Puck on cancer hockey event.
A loyal friend who knew people all over the country, his parting gift was to donate his organs.
Visitation for Jacob will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Hudson Farms, 1341 County Road 1800 East, Urbana, with the funeral service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow there for family and friends.
Instead of flowers, his parents ask that memorials go to gf.me/u/zpj4hb for the Jacob Schleinz Memorial Scholarship to honor Jacob and his name. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.