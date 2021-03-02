GIBSON CITY — Jacob Riley Sexton, 35, of Burlington, Iowa, formerly of Gibson City, passed away at 11:39 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26, 2021) at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.
A visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the GAH Auxiliary or GCMS Booster Club.
Jacob was born Oct. 2, 1985, a son of Richard Douglas Sexton and Nancy Jean Streenz Kidd.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Dean) Kidd of Gibson City; father, Doug Sexton of Champaign; a brother, Jamie (Allyson Barnes) Sexton of Gibson City; and two nephews, Carson and Julian, whom he absolutely adored.
Also surviving are a paternal grandfather, Ronald Sexton of Philo; maternal grandparents, James and Wilma Streenz of Sebring, Fla.; fiance, Alex Breese of Burlington, Iowa, the love of his life; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lyla Stewart.
Jacob graduated from the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in 2007, where he DJ'd many dances with his favorite teacher, Dan Thompson. He followed GCMS Falcon sports and really enjoyed Illini football and basketball. Before moving to Burlington five months ago, Jacob enjoyed volunteering with the GAH Auxiliary, working in Patient Access. He made many friends during his time volunteering with the hospital, including other volunteers, staff, physicians and nurses. He loved being with people and helping people, even until the end by being an organ donor. Jacob was very independent and he was not afraid to do anything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.