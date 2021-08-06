SAVOY — Wife, mother, Nani and friend are just a few words that describe Jackie Bloom. She was born May 7, 1927, the daughter of Charles and Agnus (Kirchherr) Bloom, who preceded her in death.
She was called home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
There, she has been reunited with her husband, John, whom she married on May 27, 1953, and son, Jeffry.
She is survived by her son, Bryan (Pamela) Bloom.
Outside the door to the entrance of her apartment hung a plaque that read, "Live Life In Full Bloom." On a sticky note with the heading "Never Forget" was written "Jackie Did."
Her love was unconventional. She "gutted it out" as a mom, flying in a seaplane with her boys and cheering them on as they chose experiences in life that would lead them to becoming men. She extended that unconditional love to her “daughter-in-love" as Pam joined the family through marriage to Bryan. There were no "in-laws," just love.
She was a devoted wife to John for over 60 years. Together they always expressed love in the home and cared for each other as they grew older together. Grace for each other in the later years is a good word to describe what they shared.
Nani is what everyone called her when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren began to arrive. It didn't matter, whether it was the babies learning to talk or their parents, she was fully Nani.
Glue is a good description of her relationship to our extended family. She lived long enough to be the matriarch on the Bloom side of the family and shared that role with her older sister, Charleene Paupa, on the Bechtel side. She always welcomed family whenever they called and provided a good listening ear. She often entertained family visitors in the last few years coming from great distances.
She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Virginia Elste.
Acquaintances know us for what we've done. Friends remember us for how we loved. But, there is no better remembrance than for people to say that we were a faithful friend. Jackie was a faithful friend to many.
We will share a memorial service for Jackie at a later time, when more of us can gather safely in person. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.