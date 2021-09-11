DANVILLE — Jacqueline (Jackie) Davis, 80, of Danville passed away at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, on Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) at 1:25 p.m.
Jackie was born on Dec. 17, 1940, to Gladys Virginia Tutwiler, in Jamesburg.
She later married Dale Davis of Potomac on June 14, 1959, at the Methodist Church in Collison. Dale preceded Jackie in death on March 9, 2018.
Jackie worked at Steel Grip, Anchor Hocking and operated her own upholstery business. She also assisted her husband in the operation of Illiana Vending. Jackie enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband in their free time.
Jackie leaves behind three children, Candy (Meddie) Silver of Lafayette, Ben (Cheryl) Davis of West Lebanon and Tim (Danee) Davis of Attica; 10 grandkids, Christian (Matt) Rockwell, Tara (Stuart) Anderson, Courtney Adams, Kurt (Dusty) Davis, Aubrey (Derek) Sondrol, Jody Davis, Mike Davis, Brennan (Tori) Hutchinson, Collen Hutchinson and Maddie Davis; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janis Fletcher and Liz Trussel.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at Potomac Park.
Online condolences: rortvedtfuneralservices.com.