Absent from the body, present with the Lord. Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Elliott, 83, a long-time resident of St. Joseph, departed this life on Oct. 14, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1939, to the late LaVerne C. Mathiesen and Edward G. Jachimek in Chicago.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard L. Elliott of St. Joseph; daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Charles Dourlet of Farmer City; daughter-in-law Nicole Elliott of Lake Placid, Fla.; granddaughter Josi Elliott of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sister Linda (Sami) Rageb of Franklin Park; brother Paul (Carol) Jachimek of Pensacola, Fla.; brother Richard (Gail) Jachimek of Tampa, Fla.; sister Faye Eden of Chebanse; and brother DeLane (Linda) Bogard of Loda. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepparents J.D. Bogard and Olga Jachimek, beloved son David Elliott, brothers Robert Dreyer, Glen Bogard, Robert Bogard and Jim Bogard, and sister Delores Harrison.
Jackie attended high school in Gilman, where she made many lifelong friends and was a majorette and a member of the marching band. After her children were grown, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Illinois. She graduated with high honors with a concentration in painting. She used her talent for painting and drawing throughout her life, organizing neighborhood art groups, community art shows and creating beautiful artwork for friends, family and for sale. Jackie’s artistic nature was also apparent in other aspects of her life. She was an avid gardener and could achieve just the right mix of colors, shapes and textures to turn her gardens into works of art. And no one could set a more elegant table. Whether simple or elaborate, the meals she served to family and friends never failed to be delicious and were always served on a beautifully arranged table, often highlighted by flowers from her garden.
A dedicated Christian, Jackie loved attending church, Bible studies and fellowship activities.
She especially enjoyed singing during services and with the church choir. Holidays (Christmas was her favorite) gave her joy and she treasured the traditions surrounding them.
She cherished her role as a loving wife, mother and friend. She truly cared about people and supported those around her in countless ways. Her position as volunteer coordinator at Provena Medical Center suited her perfectly, as it allowed her to nurture both her team of volunteers and hospital patients. Jackie’s giving nature brought her rewards throughout her life and especially near the end, when many wonderful caregivers, friends and neighbors provided support to her and her family. She was so grateful to all for their attention, caring and love and she treasured every meal, flower, card, note and phone call.
Beautiful inside and out, Jackie will be deeply missed by family, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (108 E. Church St., Gifford) on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be immediately before the service, from 12 to 2 p.m. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gifts may be made in Jackie’s memory to The ALS Association (www.als.org), St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Gifford, IL) or to the charity of the donor’s choice.