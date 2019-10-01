FISHER — Jacqueline Hawk, 73, of Urbana went to be home with her Lord on Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) in Fisher.
Jacqueline was born April 21, 1946, in Urbana, the daughter of Russell and Lillie Mae Mumm.
Jackie had a deep love for the Lord. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and watching Pastor Charles Stanley. She loved animals, working in her yard and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Nita (Dwayne) Carter of Tulsa, Okla., Tad Kingsley of Carlisle, Pa., Susie (David) Burgess of Fisher and Alisia Sigrist of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Heather Carter, Tyler Kingsley, Alton McCormick and Brayden Long; and siblings, Steve Mumm, Connie Mumm and Jim Mumm.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and spouses, Ronald “Toad” Kingsley and Ronald Hawk.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Gibson City Bible Church, 309 Illinois 47, Gibson City.
Please join her family in sharing photos, videos and memories on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.