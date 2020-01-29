DANVILLE — Jacqueline “Jackie” Lewis, 83, of Danville passed away at her home on Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020).
Jackie was born on Feb. 20, 1936, the daughter of Earl D. and Helen Marie (Hinrichs) Miller in Danville. She married Donald H. Lewis on June 4, 1954, in Danville, and he survives.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Lewis of Danville; one son, Greg (Betty) Lewis of Bismarck; two daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Stockdale of Danville and Connie (George) McCloud of Danville; six grandchildren, Brock (Marie) Lewis of Jacksonville, Ill., Megan McCloud of Champaign, Courtney (Matt) Hess of Springfield, Shelby Lierman of Corvallis, Ore., Kirby (Bryan) Lierman-Hunt of Corvallis, Ore., and David McCloud of Flower Mound, Texas; and eight great-grandchildren, Vivian Lewis, Lydia Lewis, Zeke Lewis, Elias Lierman, Eowyn Hunt, Evan Poggendorff, Ella McCloud and Finley McCloud.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father-in-law, William and Edith Lewis; one brother, Theodore Miller; and two sisters-in-law, Darlene Miller and Margaret Atwood.
Jackie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville, Altrusa, Eunice, LWML, Phi Delta Kappa and both the Illinois and Vermilion County Retired Teachers Associations. She graduated Trinity Lutheran School, Danville High School, the University of Illinois, from which she received the Bronze Tablet, and Eastern Illinois University with a master’s degree in education.
Jackie was a math teacher at East Park Junior High for 11 years and Danville High School for 13 years, retiring in 1993. While teaching, she also coached Scholastic Bowl Math Team. Jackie enjoyed spending her free time reading, storytelling and traveling. She has been to all 50 states, most more than once, and to 26 countries, including Europe three times. Most of all, Jackie enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s activities.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Main St., Danville. The Rev. Kent Tibben will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
Memorials may be made in Jackie’s memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Amyloidosis Foundation.
Please join Jacqueline’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.