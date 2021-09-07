IVESDALE — Jacqueline K. "Jackie" Tabaka, 72, of Ivesdale passed away at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home in Ivesdale.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Deacon James Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale. Memorial contributions can be made to the Carle Cancer Institute or the Jackie Tabaka Memorial Fund.
Jackie was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Evansville, Ind., a daughter of James and Edith Nelson Nicholson.
Surviving are three children, Chuck (Jennifer) Tabaka II of Noblesville, Ind., Ryan (Lisa) Tabaka of Bloomington and Elizabeth (Clark) Foran of Bement; six grandchildren, Hannah, Colin, Crosby, Madison, Carson and Charlee; a sister, Carolyn Jo (Kevin) Nicholson of Largo, Fla.; and a brother, James Nicholson of St. Petersburg, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Charles M. Tabaka.
Jackie was a proud member of the Bement/Ivesdale communities and was heavily involved in numerous programs with school and church programs while her children were growing up. She also served many years as secretary for St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Beginning in 1979, she began her career in the oil business with Hillard Oil in Ivesdale, and then Illini FS in Urbana beginning in 2007. She loved her work and kept in contact with her customers and colleagues until the very end.
The one thing she loved more than work, was spoiling her six grandchildren. She attended every event possible, from ball games to parties to church events to just "being together," and an event was never over until there was ice cream!
Some of the most cherished events each year were the family's Illini football tailgates. In memory of Jackie, the family invites all friends and family to Jackie's house in Ivesdale, immediately following her burial, for one last tailgate. Illini gear is strongly encouraged for those who can attend.
