MARSEILLES — Jacqueline Lee “Jackie” Leininger, 76, of Marseilles passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) in the comfort of her home, following her battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, Marseilles. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Jackie was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Spring Valley, to John and Doris (Curran) Krueger Sr. In 1962, she married Jack Leininger of Varna.
The family asks that donations be made to the ALS Association, Ottawa YMCA or the Marseilles Nursing Service.
