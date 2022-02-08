Jacqueline Mills Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GEORGETOWN — Jacqueline Mills, 72, of Georgetown died Thursday (Feb. 3, 2022) in Danville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Watson Cremation Services, 1511 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos