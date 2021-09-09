URBANA — Jacqueline (Jacquie) S. Roland (Lawhead), 85, of Urbana, formerly of Mahomet, sang her way into heaven on Sunday (Sept. 5, 2021).
Jacquie was born April 1, 1936, in Urbana, to Jack and Blossome Lawhead. Jacquie had one sister, Betty Holderfield, who preceded her in death. She married Wm. Robinson in 1956, and they had two children, Becky (Jeff) Scott of Urbana and Scott (Poungrsri) Robinson of Tampa, Fla.
She was remarried in 1978 to Dr. James Roland. She gained three stepchildren, Marlene (Jeff) Leonard, Melinda (Dale) Lockman and Lori (Doug) Beck. Jim preceded her in death in 2004. There were also 10 grandkids and many great-grandchildren from that side of the family.
Jacquie devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, Zebulon (Ashleigh) Dawkins, Zachary (Angelina) Dawkins and Zara (Steven) Dawkins. She loved attending their concerts and athletic events. She also had three great-grandkids she loved watching grow, Treden, Zayden and Drayden.
Jacquie spent her entire life caring for others via her nursing career. Her work in the emergency room, home health and hospice were her passions. She graduated from the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in 1957 and was still active in her alumni association.
In retirement, she enjoyed baseball (Cardinals spring training in Florida), nursing mission trips, lots of traveling and music. She was the founder of a local Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group.
Services will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at Morgan Memorial Homes, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Oct. 2 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, act.alz.org/goto/JRVictoryLap.
Anyone who knew Jacquie loved her infectious smile and sense of humor. She will be forever loved and missed, but she was ready to “get on the road again.”
