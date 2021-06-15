GEORGETOWN — Jacqueline Sue Biggs, 57, of Georgetown passed away at 10:43 p.m. Friday (June 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Advanced Care, Urbana.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1963, in Danville, the daughter of Joseph and Judith {Gocken} Chantos, both deceased. She was united in marriage to Mark Biggs on Sept. 11, 1982. He will miss her dearly.
Jackie is also survived by her children, Brittany (Brock) Barrett of Georgetown and Alexis (Adam) Arrasmith of Williamsport, Ind.; grandchildren, Brayden, Braxton, Sydney, Brynlee and Sophia; and aunt, Sue Otis.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Chantos.
Jackie loved her job at GenPac, where she was a dedicated and loyal employee, and during her time there, she was able to travel and visit some amazing places, including India, Philippines, London and Hong Kong. Her love of traveling included going to Disney with her kids and grandkids. She was also known to love shopping, especially for shoes. Above all else, her children and grandchildren were her world, and she devoted her time to being at their many events and was considered their “biggest fan.” Jackie will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, with Father Sauppé officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. She will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the American Heart Association. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.