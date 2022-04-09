CARSON CITY, Nev. — Jacquelyn (Jacquie) Marie Moore, 81, of Carson City, Nev., died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at The Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Carson City.
Jacquie was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Urbana, to Edgar Ellis Moore and Lucille Josephine (Brzezinski) Moore. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Urbana High School in 1958. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English/speech from the University of Illinois in 1962 and a Master of Education degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority while at the University of Illinois.
She first taught High School at Morton West in Berwyn and then moved several times while married to Michael P. Stowers. Throughout her career, she taught at high schools in Denver, Colo.; Fairbanks, Alaska; and Las Vegas, where she was chair of the English Department at Chaparral High School and later Green Valley High School. When she moved to Carson City, she worked as the language arts/fine arts consultant for the state.
Her philosophy was, “It is the responsibility of teachers to do their best to give all students an education that prepares them to do what they might want to do in life, whether that is to go to work directly from school, go to a technical school or to any other form of higher education.”
Jacquie was a spunky and boisterous mother and grandmother who liked to play cards, travel, read and laugh. She took her son on his first whitewater-rafting trip and taught him how to ride horses.
She loved to have coffee with her friends and was an avid movie-goer. She was always up for an adventure and lived her life fully.
Survivors include her son, Kirk Stowers, daughter-in-law, Michelle Stowers (Hall), grandson, Charlie Stowers, and granddaughter, Ruby Stowers, all of Henderson, Nev.; her sister, Tammie Bouseman, and nephew, William Bouseman, both of Urbana; and her long-time companion and caretaker, Chris Perdue of Carson City.
Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Autumn Funeral and Cremations in Carson City.