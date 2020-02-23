PENFIELD — Jacqulyn Ann Reed, 72, of Penfield passed away at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at home.
Jacqulyn was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Clay County, Ind., the daughter of Arthur and Norma Jean (Wilson) Pollard. She married Dennis E. Reed on Dec. 20, 1964, in Bell Gardens, Calif. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2014.
She is survived by two daughters, Christene (Ernest) Rowland of Penfield and Candy Sommer of Rantoul; six grandchildren, Jessica Rowland, Jennifer Rowland, Ashley Aranda, Nicholas Sommer, Kimberly Reed and Kristopher Reed; two great-grandchildren, Ava “Avie” Gay and Oaklan (Oaks) Gay; and three brothers, Elmer (Mary) Pollard of Brazil, Ind., Gary (Carol) Pollard of California and Robert (Tonya) Pollard of Brazil, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Dennis Reed Jr.
Jacqulyn worked as a cook at Gordyville for several years. She enjoyed watching her soaps on TV, watching Harry Potter movies, painting and crocheting. Her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and there are no services scheduled at this time. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Jacqulyn’s life.
Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.