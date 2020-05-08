CHAMPAIGN — Jaden Richard Buie, 19, of Champaign passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was born on March 19, 2001, to Jennifer Johnson in Urbana.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Johnson of Stockbridge, Ga.; sister, Briana Spinks of Champaign; brother, Cameron Johnson of Stockbridge, Ga.; grandfather, Richard Johnson of Rex, Ga.; grandmother, Cynthia Johnson of Champaign; and uncles, Joel Johnson of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Jerome Michailidis of Rockville Centre, N.Y.
Jaden passed away suddenly after suffering an asthma attack. He was a lover of sports during his young life and was extremely passionate about basketball. He was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Ga., and was to attend Parkland College in the fall to one day become a psychiatrist.
Jaden always made sure everyone who met him would remember his smile and laugh. He touched the lives of everyone who met him and encouraged them to follow their dreams. May he rest in heaven and continue to shine down on us.
Jaden’s mother has requested that memorial donations be made in his name to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (aafa.org) in tribute to Jaden.
Services for Jaden will be private. A drive-thru visitation will be open to the public on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. We ask those who will be attending the drive-thru visitation to please remain in your vehicles. There will be a private interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.