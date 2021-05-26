Jagadeeshwar Ravikanti May 26, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Jagadeeshwar Ravikanti died Saturday (May 22, 2021).A cremation ceremony will be at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers