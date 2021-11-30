GIBSON CITY — Jake Wozniak, 30, of Gibson City, formerly of Rantoul, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at home.
He was born July 11, 1991, in Urbana, a son of Rich and Joadie (Allen) Wozniak.
He is survived by his daughter, Ella Wozniak of Ogden; both parents, Rich Wozniak of Rantoul and Joadie (Eric) Young of Gibson City; twin siblings, Patrick Wozniak of Gibson City and Elizabeth (Tate) Estes of Silvis; and his maternal grandparents, Kenny and Bonnie Allen of Gibson City.
Jake was a 2009 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. He worked for the Laborers Union Local 703, Mid Illinois Concrete and Dirt Works Excavating. He loved to spend time fishing and spending time with his daughter.
A funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 Wednesday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to an education fund being established for Ella Wozniak at Gifford State Bank.