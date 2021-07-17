TUSCOLA — James A. “Jim” Bierman, 78, of Tuscola passed away Friday morning (July 16, 2021) at home with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.
Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jim was born on Sept. 12, 1942, in Steeleville, the son of Albert and Myrtle Deaton Bierman. He married Diane Oakley on June 13, 1965, in Tuscola. She survives. They had recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Also surviving are their daughter, Tracy L. (Jay) Loschen of Tolono, and grandchildren, Hunter J. and Haleigh J. Loschen.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings, Dale Bierman, Beverly Milligan, Don Bierman, Robert Bierman and Larry Bierman. He is reunited with his immediate family.
Jim worked at USI/Lyondell-Basell water treatment plant for 39 years. Prior to working at Lyondell, Jim worked for K.O. Lake Construction. He had a passion for old cars and restoring them. He also enjoyed playing cards and spots with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
His greatest accomplishment was his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and adored him.
Jim and Diane Bierman attended Tuscola First Christian Church. Monetary donations may be made to Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 E. Church St., Tuscola, IL 61953. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.