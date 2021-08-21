CATLIN — James A. "Jim” Lomax, 81, of Catlin passed away at 12:39 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
James was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Danville, to Ralph Raymond and Edna May Lovett Lomax. He married Betty K. Reed on Sept. 11, 1965, in Catlin. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Steve (Jennifer) Lomax of Sidney; two brothers, Oscar (Jean) Lomax and Robert Lomax; one sister, Peggy (Richard) Myler of Sidell; and one grandson, Christopher Lomax.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Lomax and Tom Lomax; and two sisters, Edna Lomax and Jeanette Lomax.
Jim served in the U.S. Army and was a painter at General Motors for 30 years. He was a retired farmer and member of the Catlin American Legion. He was also an electrician and had formerly volunteered with the Catlin Fire Department.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Zach LeCrone officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, with military honors by American Legion Post 210, Danville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry.
Memorials to Catlin United Methodist Church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.