MONTICELLO — James Patrick Allman (Jim), 70, of Monticello passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Mr. Allman was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School. He married Cheryl Speer on July 14, 1984, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ivesdale. She passed away on Aug. 3, 2014.
Surviving are his daughter, Melea Allman, and grandson, Leland James Allman, of Monticello; and three sisters, Bridgett Ann Dederick (Arthur) of Bethesda, Md., Mary Catharine of Monticello and Margaret Ruth Fifeld (David) of Manvel, Texas.
Beloved Uncle Jim had nine nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.
Mr. Allman was preceded in death by his parents, longtime Monticello physician Dr. Joseph F. Allman in 1996 and Mary Bridgett Hayes Allman in 2019.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran. After training, he was assigned duty in Okinawa, Japan. Completing his military commitment in September 1975, he returned to Monticello and assisted in farming the land owned by his family. Later, in 1976, he became fully responsible for operations and management of the Allman farmland. He retired from farming in 2019.
Jim was a lifelong devoted citizen and enthusiastic supporter of his hometown, Monticello. Although he traveled around the United States, he never thought about permanently living anywhere else. He served this local community as an elected alderman of the Monticello City Council from May 14, 2001, to April 27, 2009.
Mr. Allman was a friend of Bill and Doctor Bob.
Please make your memorial gifts in his name to Fellowship Circle or an organization of your choice.
