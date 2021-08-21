CHAMPAIGN — James "Jim" Apland, 67, of Champaign, formerly of Gibson City and Paxton, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 17, 2021) at home.
Jim was born on July 10, 1954, in Urbana, the son of Ruth (Knoth) Apland and Eugene Apland.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Trish Freeman.
He is survived by his son, Ryan (Ellie) Apland of Princeton,Wis.; and three grandchildren, Owen, William and Elizabeth, also of Princeton.
He is also survived by his brother, Jon (Tammy) Apland of Paxton; sister, Sally (Curtis) Ruggles of Champaign; nephews, Rob Crowe, Geno Ruggles and Tyler Apland; and nieces, Mandi Simeone, Tiffany Linton and Angie Ruggles.
In his younger years, Jim enjoyed fishing, bow hunting and riding his Harley. Jim graduated from Paxton High School, where he played football and participated in track. Jim also attended Eastern Illinois University. He was employed at the UI in the Building Services Department for several years.
Jim was a good-hearted, soft-spoken person who helped take care of his mother in her last years. Jim will be greatly missed by all his family.
The family appreciates Jim's caregivers (Home Instead) and hospice (Transitions). The family would like to acknowledge Tacara Jackson, who spent a great deal of time with Jim at the end and became a family member.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. The Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please sign his guest book at coxknapp.com.