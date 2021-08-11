CHAMPAIGN — On May 11, 2021, we lost a beloved, irascible member of our community, James B. Kuehl.
Jim was a friend, counselor, support person, dog trainer and all-around good guy, as comfortable in jeans and T-shirts as he was in the lawyerly suit and tie he wore to his day job. His interests were eclectic: He had an amazing memory for quotes, happily reciting Shakespeare alongside Robert Service. He played the clarinet until the guitar seduced him. He was a rabid fan of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” And he was one half of Poker Flat Kennel, nationally known for their beautiful, versatile Alaskan Malamutes.
He and Robin trained these amazing animals for showing, obedience, agility, rally, tracking, weight-pulling, dog-sledding and therapy. Jim was one of the founders of the Dog Training Club of Champaign Urbana and taught classes there until his illness made that impossible.
Over the years, Jim also served on the board of the Champaign County Humane Society and Alaskan Malamute Club of America.
Whether he was helping a dog owner work through a complicated problem with a dog, representing one of Champaign’s miscreants or amusing folks with puns, he could be counted on to be there for you, to be honest and forthright, to do the best job possible, and quite possibly to provide a giggle in the process. He was a wonderful writer and wrote monthly for the Alaskan Malamute newsletter and created a unique and humorous invitation to the monthly sub-lawyer's lunch.
Jim was born May 30, 1947, in Chicago, the oldest son of Warren Kuehl and Marilyn Shank Kuehl. He graduated as valedictorian of his class from Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City in 1965, earned a bachelor of science at the University of Illinois in 1969 and his law degree from the UI in 1974. He began his law career at the public defender's office then worked with Tom Bruno for several years and went back to the public defender's office, retiring in 2016.
Jim is survived by his wife, Robin; brothers, Thomas Kuehl (MaryJo), Gerald Kuehl (Cari) and Kenneth Kuehl (Christine); and several nephews and nieces.
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Dog Training Club of Champaign-Urbana, 2210 E. Ford Harris Road, Urbana.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Dog Training Club of Champaign-Urbana, P.O. Box 17076, Urbana, IL 61803, or the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences to the family may be offered online at heathandvaughn.com.