WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — James M. Barker, 80, of West Lafayette, Ind., passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at Westminster Village, West Lafayette.
He was born Jan. 20, 1941, in Williamsport, Ind., to the late John L. and Elsie Lee Barker. Jim was a graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. in civil engineering in 1965.
For the past 35 years, he has worked almost exclusively with segmental concrete bridge design and construction. Mr. Barker may be the only person in the U.S. who has had the opportunity to design and then build many segmental structures.
His professional affiliations include the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Concrete Institute. He is a past member of Committee 343, Concrete Bridges, Prestressed Concrete Institute (P.C.I.). Passed chairman and current member of P.C.I Bridge Committee; Post Tensioning Institute, American Railway Engineers and Maintenance of Way Association.
He was also a member of AREMA Committee 8, National Society of Professional Engineers, American Segmental Bridge Institute, Structural Engineers Association of Illinois and International Association of Bridge and Structural Engineers. As well, he was the 1998-99 president of the Florida Coalition of American Structural Engineers.
His professional registrations include: Structural Engineer, Professional Engineer, and National College of Engineering Examiner. Special awards include PCI’s Robert C. Lyman Award for “Design and Construction of Linn Cove Viaduct,” 1986; Fellow, American Concrete Institute; 1999 Purdue Civil Engineering Achievement Award; American Segmental Bridge Institute Leadership Award, ASBI, 1999; and in 2003 University of Toledo Civil Engineering selected Mr. Barker for honorary membership into Chi Epsilon engineering honorary fraternity.
Surviving are his daughters, Dana (Adrian) Lamkin of Champaign and Lisa Barker of Springfield; grandchildren, Sarah Lamkin of Normal and Elizabeth Lamkin of Champaign; and brother, John (Shirley) Barker of Boswell, Ind.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11. The Rev. Steven R. Campbell will officiate. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available on our website, hippensteelfuneralservice.com. Interment to follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of your choosing. Share memories and condolences online at hippensteelefuneralservice.com.