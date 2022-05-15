URBANA — James Warren Beauchamp, 84, of Urbana passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana, after battling metastatic cancer.
James was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Highland Park, Mich., the youngest child of Warren J. Beauchamp and Marie C. Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen, and their son, Nathan Beauchamp of Redmond, Wash. Also surviving him are his brother, John Beauchamp of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; son Warren Beauchamp (Renee Robertson) of Hinckley; daughter, Kara Beauchamp (Jeff Walberg) of Iowa City, Iowa; son Bryan Beauchamp (Elizabeth) of Mequon, Wis.; grandchildren, Kai Walberg (Kate Baumler) of State College, Pa., and Grace, Christian and Benjamin Beauchamp of Mequon; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joanne Neuman of Solvang, Calif.
Throughout his life, James combined his interests in electrical engineering and music. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan and a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. James developed one of the first voltage-controlled electronic music synthesizers, the Harmonic Tone Generator, which is currently housed at the Sousa Archives on campus. He enjoyed a long career at UIUC starting as an assistant professor of electrical engineering in 1965 and ending with his retirement in 1997 as emeritus professor of music and electrical and computer engineering. James continued working with students until his recent illness. At UIUC, he served as director of the School of Music’s Experimental Music Studio, the PLACOMP Music Synthesizer Project and the Computer Music Project.
During his career, James published scores of professional articles and book chapters, produced numerous concerts of electronic and computer music, developed sound analysis/synthesis software, and continued to teach and mentor many students. His later research centered on sound analysis/synthesis, perception of musical timbre, automatic music transcription, and instrument voice separation. He was a fellow of the Audio Engineering Society of America and the Acoustical Society of America.
James was an amateur performer of the trumpet and the piano, an aficionado of the Australian Jazz Quartet, an avid tennis player, a dedicated environmentalist, and occasional hiker. He will be dearly remembered as the family historian; a supportive dad throughout chess tournaments, orchestra concerts and tennis matches; and as a loving husband. Jim treasured his relationships with colleagues, students, friends, neighbors and family.
A private family celebration of James’ life will be held at Allerton Park the first week in June.