URBANA — James Warren Beauchamp, 84, of Urbana passed away at 1 p.m. May 5, 2022, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana, after battling metastatic cancer.
James was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Highland Park, Mich., the youngest child of Warren J. Beauchamp and Marie C. Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen, and their son, Nathan Beauchamp of Redmond, Wash. Besides those named in the May 15 obituary are brothers-in-law R. Thomas Fuchs (Robin Barrett) and Richard Fuchs (Mia Smith), both of northern Kentucky.
In addition to receiving degrees from the universities of Michigan and Illinois, James attended Albion College from 1955 to 1957.
James enjoyed a long career at UIUC starting as an assistant professor of electrical engineering in 1965 and ending with retirement in 1997 as emeritus professor of music and electrical and computer engineering. During retirement, he continued teaching, research and software development related to musical acoustics.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church.