EDWARDSVILLE — James W. “Bill” Wegeng, 83, of Edwardsville passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Tuscola, the son of the late John Thomas and Margaret L. (Madigan) Wegeng.
Bill worked as the Business Agent for Teamsters Local 525 in Alton for many years.
He is survived by four sons, James W. Wegeng II and wife Benedicta of Murrieta, Calif., Glen T. Wegeng and wife Michele of Villa Grove, John C. Wegeng of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Paul E. Wegeng and wife Angela of St. Charles, Mo.; one daughter, Juliana Kozik and husband Chris of St. Peters, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Bill was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
Bill was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and the Edwardsville Municipal Band, on whose board he had served since 1975. He loved his cars and also was passionate about Indy Car racing.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bongard, with Father Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be Wednesday in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bongard.
The family requests memorials to the Center for Autism Education in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at weberfuneralhome.com.