CISSNA PARK — James D. “Bingo” Vogel, 74, of Cissna Park passed away Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021) at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Hoopeston.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1946, in Watseka, the son of Bernard Paul and Irene June (Zbinden) Vogel.
Surviving are two sisters, Marilyn (Roger) Huffman of Cissna Park and Nita (Loren) Sinn of Cissna Park; brother-in-law, Keith Allen of East Lynn; three nieces, Amy McNeill, DeAnn Jacobs and Jendie Getty; and seven nephews, Duane, Chad, Gordon and Dan Allen and Brian, Brent and Justin Sinn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara Allen.
Bingo was a proud member of Cissna Park American Legion Post 527. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam from 1965 to 1970. Over his lifetime, Bingo had worked for the railroad, Cissna Park Elevators and enjoyed farming with Big John, Mark Wilkening and Brent Sinn. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, Nascar racing and making Bounce with his buddy, Jim Morton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. A public graveside service with military rites will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Cissna Park Cemetery. Pastor Ashley Clifton will officiate. Military rites will be provided by Cissna Park American Legion Post 527. Everyone is welcome to attend a celebration of Bingo’s life immediately following the graveside service at the Cissna Park Legion on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to Cissna Park American Legion Post 527. Please share a memory of Bingo at knappfuneralhomes.com.