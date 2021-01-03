URBANA — James C. Bisch Sr., 84, of Urbana passed away at 9:13 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home with family by his side.
James was born Dec. 11, 1936, in Fairfield, to parents Clifton Bisch and Marion (Hughes) Bisch. He graduated high school and proudly served in the military. James married his wife, Laura, on Dec. 11, 1956, in Grayville, and worked for over 45 years for IBEW Local 601 electricians union.
He loved fishing, bowling and golf, even though he was not very good at golf. He coached little league and Babe Ruth baseball and even won a city championship.
James was a proud member of Sydney Christian Church, where he taught Bible school for many years. He was an elder and taught Bible Study Fellowship at Webber Street Christian Church and Sidney Christian Church.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Bisch; and grandson, Cliffton Bisch.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; children, James C. Bisch Jr. (Melinda), Cyndi Ferguson (Steve), Kenner F. Bisch, Mary R. Bisch and Mike Bisch; brothers, Joe Bisch and Gary Bisch; and sister, Patty Bisch.
There will be a public visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 8, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that all guest please wear a mask inside the building, thank-you. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.