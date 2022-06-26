URBANA — James Nathaniel Brandon, 82, passed away Monday (June 20, 2022) at home in Urbana.
He was born Feb. 28, 1940, to John and Hazel (Smith) Brandon in Tralake, Miss. James married Luvenia Rogers on Nov. 19, 2005, in Urbana.
James is survived by his wife, Luvenia (Rogers) Brandon; three siblings, Clemmie (Lonnie) Rucks, Lemmy (Bertha) Brandon and Wesley (Geraldean) Brandon; 10 children, Bobbie Taylor, Karla Higgins, Kolette Massy-Brandon, Nick Barrett, Krista (Lavorne) Brandon-Reed, Bob Barrett, Michael (Juanita) Rogers, Chad (Sara) Barrett, Rickey Davey and Jerry Davey; 23 grandchildren; and his former spouse, Brenda Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Little Mae Miles, Lee Ester Lucas, Pauline Rose and Johnny Brandon Jr.; and his former spouse, Louella Brandon.
James enjoyed his ministry and traveling and was a skilled handyman. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, July 2, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 619 E. Voorhees St., Danville. The service will be livestreamed as well. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the Kingdom Hall in Danville or Urbana. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.