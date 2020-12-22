DANVILLE — James L. Brougher, 77, of Danville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He was the son of James and Virginia Lytle Brougher of Hoopeston.
Jim is survived by Toni, his wife of 49 years; and daughter, Alison of Danville. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Brougher Crouch of Hoopeston.
After graduation from Hoopeston High School, Jim earned degrees from Purdue University and the University of Missouri. Jim was a partner in the law firm of Kesler, Brougher and Townsley for 48 years and practiced law until the time of his death.
He was a member of the Danville Country Club, Kiwanis and other professional and community organizations. He loved traveling, gardening and golf.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Danville Public Library, Fischer Theatre in Danville and Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Please join Jim’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.