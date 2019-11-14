CHAMPAIGN — James Brown Sr., 81, of Champaign passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Northside Church of Christ, 1700 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Officiant will be Bishop Micheal Giboney Sr. Fellowship with family and friends will immediately follow services at 51 Main Event Center, 1906 W. Bradley St., Champaign.
Celebration of Life Services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St, Champaign.